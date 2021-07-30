Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$9.26 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.