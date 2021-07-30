DXC Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,153 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,196% compared to the typical volume of 89 put options.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 6,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.