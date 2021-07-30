Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of DT stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

