DZ Bank Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.57 ($30.08).

Aixtron stock opened at €21.45 ($25.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 12 month high of €23.56 ($27.72).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

