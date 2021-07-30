Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

EBMT opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $149.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

