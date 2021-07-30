Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $795.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.93. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

