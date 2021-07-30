East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu Sells 1,470 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,992,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

