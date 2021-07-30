East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu Sells 1,470 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,992,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
