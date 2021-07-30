EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.83-5.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.81. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.830-$5.930 EPS.

EGP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.51. 148,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,773. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.50.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

