EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.830-$5.930 EPS.

Shares of EGP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,773. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.50.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

