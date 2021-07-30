Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $109.44 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $119.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.12.

EMN stock opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.28. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

