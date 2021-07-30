easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.82. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.99.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

