Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,104 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

