Eaton Vance Management Acquires 505 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $151,346,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $171.17 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

