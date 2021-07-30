Eaton Vance Management Acquires 5,909 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.31% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Man Group plc grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

