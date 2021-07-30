Eaton Vance Management Acquires 5,909 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.31% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

