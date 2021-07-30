Eaton Vance Management Buys 403 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.