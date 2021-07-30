Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,107,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.