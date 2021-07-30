Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $2,275,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 397,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

