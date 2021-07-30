Eaton Vance Management Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $366.48 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $256.55 and a 12-month high of $368.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

