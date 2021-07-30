Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,104 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.46 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

