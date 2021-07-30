Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,915 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $366.48 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $256.55 and a 1-year high of $368.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

