Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Cardlytics by 27.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cardlytics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,299.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,250.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $5,346,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $128.09 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.20.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

