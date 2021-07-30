Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,365.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $255,748.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,432.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,736 in the last three months. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $128.09 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.20.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

