Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Announces Earnings Results

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Echo Global Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

ECHO traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 527,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $37.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

