Edward L. Williams Sells 100,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 497,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,287. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 700.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.
Telos Company Profile
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
Read More: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.