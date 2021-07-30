Efraim Grinberg Sells 3,998 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $120,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movado Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $303,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18.

NYSE:MOV opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $698.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,315,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.