eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $56.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 132.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

