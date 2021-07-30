Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $926,125.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ESTC stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elastic by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

