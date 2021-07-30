Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,899 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.15% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.