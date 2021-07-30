Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the June 30th total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,560,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eline Entertainment Group stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 346,551,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,357,438. Eline Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.

Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Graystone Education, Inc, provides various education services. It also offers consulting services to public and private institutions, including charter schools, private k-12 schools, and higher education institutions at the undergraduate and graduate level.

