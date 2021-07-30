Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELOX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.78.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

