Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.22, but opened at $61.00. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $64.05, with a volume of 1,432 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after buying an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,748,000 after buying an additional 70,332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,421,000 after buying an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,461,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

