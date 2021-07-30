Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after buying an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

