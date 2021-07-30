ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

