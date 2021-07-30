Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.75.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down C$0.48 on Friday, reaching C$48.97. 2,783,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,448,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The stock has a market cap of C$99.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.66. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

