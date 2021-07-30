Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.320-$4.470 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.38.

EHC stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.87. 621,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,217. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

