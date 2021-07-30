Endeavour Silver Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of EXK opened at $5.35 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $908.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 411,955 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

