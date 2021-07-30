Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.42. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 128,007 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.07. The firm has a market cap of C$658.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

