Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €11.60 ($13.65). Engie shares last traded at €11.56 ($13.60), with a volume of 4,233,118 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENGI shares. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.23 ($17.92).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.90.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

