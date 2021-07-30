Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

ELA opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47. Envela has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Envela will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Envela in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Envela by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Envela in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Envela in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

