Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON EPWN opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.89. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.38 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.47 ($1.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £160.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.