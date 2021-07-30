EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 161,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

