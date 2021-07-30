EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $20.25. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EQT shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 46,107 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $200,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $11,553,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in EQT by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT by 15.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $861,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

