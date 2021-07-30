Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $23.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the period.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

