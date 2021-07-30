Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.69 price objective (down previously from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.24.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of Equitable Group stock remained flat at $$110.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $119.08.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.