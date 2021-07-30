Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWK. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.80. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

