Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.20.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$6.66 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at C$161,175.10. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total value of C$36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,426,832. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

