Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$2.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,161. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.86.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.