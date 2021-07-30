ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

