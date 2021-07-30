Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,831 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $608.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETH. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

